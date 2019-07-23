Ardmore residents relieved by recent fatal shooting arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Some residents in Ardmore said they can finally get back to life as they knew it now that authorities believe the man responsible for the shooting death of a 74-year-old man is in custody.

The suspect, Fred Somerville, is also accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, LaKresha Somerville.

"A cloud lifted from over me. I feel safe now," explained Coralee Zampella, a neighbor of Cosman's.

Monday evening the Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced that the man believed to have shot and killed the 74-year old in addition to his own wife is behind bars.

Zampella said joy erupted in her heart to know that her normally peaceful town was safe again.

"I feel like I can get out in my yard and I don't have to look behind my shoulder. I'm okay now," she added.

But there are still pieces that leave her a little disturbed, including the fact that Fred Somerville didn't know Cosman.

"That there really stood out a lot. That he wasn't a friend of his, or nobody that knew him. So it makes you question, what was he doing here. In a way for me," said Zampella

As for LaKresha Somerville, the wife of the suspect, Zampella says she had heard nothing but good things about her.

'I feel for her, I didn`t know her but I heard she was a very nice lady and my heart goes out to her family and her children, and my prayers. Because I know that has to be awful for them.'

Zampella says she can't understand what may have possessed Somerville.

"He had no compassion whatsoever, to do something like that to his own wife. The mother of his baby. No, you don't do that," she explained. "Think of the reality of it all, and how many people you hurt in the process. What it's going to do. It's not worth it, I'm sorry but it's just not worth taking a human life."