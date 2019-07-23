× Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old West Virginia girl believed to be in extreme danger

An AMBER Alert was issued for Gracelynn June Scritchfield, age 4.

Police say she was last seen wearing summer attire on July 6th in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Gracelynn is a white female with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3’0” and weighs 35-pounds.

Police believe her father, 24-year-old Arlie “Trey” Hetrick III was the abductor.

Hetrick is described as a 5’9″, 140-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester, WV License Plate 1TH163, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call the West Virginia State Police – Fairmont at 304-367-2850.