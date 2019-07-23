× All aboard to celebrate the city of Madison’s 150th Birthday

MADISON, Ala. – A big celebration is rolling into the Madison this weekend.

The 2019 Business Expo and Kids Day kicks off on Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate 150 years of the beautiful city of Madison. The theme of this special event is ‘Madison Depot 1869’ and will be held at the Hogan YMCA off Hughes Road.

As a special tribute to the past, organizers are doing a mini reenactment of the Humphreys-Hughes Drug Store annual chicken release. Organizers say that people came from miles around to try and catch the birds and the merchandise coupons attached to their legs.

This free to attend, family-friendly event will also have more than 60 booths representing the various business in the area as well as FREE activities for the kids.

Activities include:

Face painting

Balloon animals

Bounce house

Games

Prizes

HEMSI Ambulance tours

Madison fire truck tours

Virtual Reality Trailer

SARTEC Rescue Dogs

LifeSouth’s Bloodmobile will be on-site as well as the Madison Hospital Mobile Unit with free health screenings.

This Chamber signature event will also have food trucks.

For more information, click here.