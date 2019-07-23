× 3 charged with burning down Lauderdale County home with fireworks

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Three men are facing arson charges for launching fireworks that burned down one home and damaged another.

Emmanuel Ricks, 18, Timothy Fuqua, 18, and Deangelis Nance, 27, are all charged with two counts each of first-degree arson.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office said the men bought artillery shell fireworks and launched them in a yard and at a home on County Road 608 in Rogersville July 5. The fireworks started a fire that burned the home down and spread to a mobile home, authorities said.

The owner of the destroyed home was not injured.

Fuqua and Ricks both had bonds set at $25,000. Nance was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after having his bond revoked in another case.