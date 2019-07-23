2 arrested after child found locked in car in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Two people have been arrested after a child was found in a car at the Scottsboro Walmart.

According to Scottsboro Police, officers were called to the store on the 24000-block of John T. Reid Parkway on Monday after they received a report of an unattended child locked in a car.

They stated they found the car locked, with an eight-month-old child inside. Officers broke a window and pulled the child from the vehicle. Paramedics treated the child at the store, and authorities said the child is doing fine.

Investigators stated the child had been in the car for around 15 minutes before police arrived and the temperature was 89 degrees at the time they arrived.

Police arrested Angela Marie Dobbins, 46, and Anita Jean Dobbins, 18, both of Scottsboro. Both face charges of reckless endangerment.

According to authorities, the child is in temporary care, pending a Department of Human Resources investigation.