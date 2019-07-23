13-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa authorities charged a 13-year-old suspected of speeding while driving drunk Saturday.

Officers also arrested three adults and another juvenile.

It happened along Highway 9, west of Rock Rapids in Lyon County, when a Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car for going 22 mph over the speed limit, but the driver didn’t stop right away.

When he finally did stop, the deputy said the driver was 13 years old and under the influence of alcohol.

The 13-year-old was charged with possession of alcohol under legal age, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no valid driver’s license.

According to the Lyon County Daily News, authorities identified the three adults as 34-year-old Manuel DeJesus Garcia Garcia, 36-year-old Jose Garcia and 24-year-old Olga Marina Martinez.

Manuel and Jose Garcia face misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open container and permitting unauthorized person to drive.

Martinez faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and permitting unauthorized person to drive.

The juvenile was given a citation for underage alcohol possession.