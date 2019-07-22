Two charged after heroin, marijuana found at Decatur home

DECATUR, Ala. – Two men were arrested Friday after Morgan County authorities said they found heroin, marijuana and guns at a home in Decatur.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force agents arrested Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV, 22, of Decatur, and Aaron Patrick Roets, 19, of Hartselle, after searching a home Bird Spring Road. The sheriff’s office said Knowlton was under investigation for possibly distributing heroin and marijuana.

The search turned up 2 grams of heroin and what authorities said was a large quantity of marijuana, as well as several guns.

Knowlton was charged with heroin possession with intent to distribute, first-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Roets was charged with first-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and loitering in a drug house.

Authorities said Knowlton’s bond was set at $7,800, and Roets had bond set at $25,000.