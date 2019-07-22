Tropical Depression #3 develops in the Bahamas Monday afternoon

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #3 in the Bahamas Monday afternoon. The general idea is that this system will not have much time to gain strength before wind shear and interaction with land tears it apart this week. The strong cold front moving through the South will ultimately help suppress and destroy the tropical nature of the system sparing major impacts to Florida.

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Three, located near the northwestern Bahamas, at 5 pm EDT. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2019

The forecast track will be available here when NHC releases it:

Should it become a named ‘storm,’ the given ‘C’ name for 2019 is Chantal.

