Tropical Depression #3 develops in the Bahamas Monday afternoon

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #3 in the Bahamas as of Monday afternoon:

The general idea is that this system will not have much time to gain strength before wind shear and interaction with land tears it apart this week. The strong cold front moving through the South will ultimately help suppress and destroy the tropical nature of the system sparing major impacts to Florida.

The forecast track will be updated with each new advisory from the National Hurricane Center below:

Should it become a named ‘storm,’ the given ‘C’ name for 2019 is Chantal.

