Patrick Stewart returns to Starfleet in the new 'Star Trek: Picard' trailer

(CNN) — In the trailer for the upcoming CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Picard,” the titular captain is facing a new final frontier—retirement.

Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard is older, brooding and grounded on land in the clip unveiled Saturday at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Fret not, Trekkies. The legendary leader of the starship Enterprise quickly finds a reason to return to space.

“These past few years, I really tried to belong here,” Picard says in the trailer, 20 years removed from the events of the series “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

His restless retirement is disrupted by a young woman (played by Isa Briones) who he believes is in “serious danger.” His mission to keep her safe leads him back to Starfleet to command a new crew that includes Alison Pill and Santiago Cabrera.

At least two stars from previous “Star Trek” series make cameos in the trailer: Jeri Ryan’s Borg drone Seven of Nine from “Star Trek: Voyager” and Brent Spiner’s Commander Data, whose death capped the film “Star Trek: Nemesis.”

There’s even a quick glimpse of a Borg cube, the vessel for the evil collective that opposed Picard and the crew of the Enterprise.

At the show’s Comic-Con panel, showrunner and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon confirmed that beloved “Next Generation” cast members Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis will reprise their roles as Commanders William Riker and Deanna Troi, respectively.

Cue the nostalgia.

The show will air exclusively on CBS All Access in 2020.