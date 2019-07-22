Jacksonville State Football meets with media in Huntsville; OVC Preseason Team announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Jacksonville State head football coach John Grass and two of his players were in Huntsville on Monday to speak with the media about the upcoming season. The Gamecocks had a busy day, attending Ohio Valley Conference Media Day in Nashville before making a pit stop in the Rocket City at Logan's Roadhouse.

Jacksonville State has been looked at as one of the top teams in the FCS over the years, and this season they are favored to win the OVC.

One of our local guys Josh Pearson, was named an FCS first team all-american in 2018, and the former Austin Black Bear is hoping to capitalize on that this year.

"When I was going to college I told my momma I'm going to college I was excited about that," said Pearson. "Playing college football it made even better, but I never in a million years thought I would've led the nation in touchdowns, you know breaking records like but its not just me I have a great quarterback I have other great receivers that has helped me do this great coaching staff you know so I just appreciate everybody that has helped me get this far really."

2019 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Football Team

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Zerrick Cooper (QB), Jacksonville State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Hall (LB), Southeast Missouri

OFFENSE

QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State * 6-4 225 Jr. Jonesboro, Ga.

QB Daniel Santacaterina, Southeast Missouri * 6-1 210 Sr. Geneva, Ill.

RB Kentel Williams, Austin Peay * 6-0 190 Sr. Knoxville, Tenn.

RB Daryl McCleskey Jr., Eastern Kentucky 5-9 185 Sr. Dayton, Ohio

WR Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State * 6-4 205 Sr. Decatur, Ala.

WR Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri ** 6-1 210 Sr. Memphis, Tenn.

WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State ** 5-8 170 Sr. Nolensville, Tenn.

TE Trae Barry, Jacksonville State * 6-7 235 Jr. Summerdale, Fla.

C Thomas Burton, Tennessee State 6-2 305 Sr. Memphis, Tenn.

OG Darius Anderson, Jacksonville State * 6-3 305 Sr. Jonesboro, Ga.

OG Raekwon Allen, Tennessee State ** 6-3 330 Sr. Columbus, Ga.

OT Hunter Sosebee, Jacksonville State ** 6-7 290 Sr. Ringgold, Ga.

OT Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay 6-4 302 R-Sr. Gallatin, Tenn.

OT Terry Fultz, UT Martin 6-6 315 Sr. Memphis, Tenn.

DEFENSE

DL Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky * 6-4 245 Sr. Dayton, Ohio

DL Julian Crutchfield, UT Martin ** 6-5 295 Sr. Lebanon, Tenn.

DL Clarence Thornton, Southeast Missouri ** 6-3 280 Sr. New Orleans, La.

DL Terrell Greer, Eastern Illinois 5-10 310 Sr. Chicago, Ill.

DL Austin Pickett, UT Martin 6-1 280 Sr. Lake Minneola, Fla.

LB Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri * 6-0 230 Sr. Louisville, Ky.

LB Jalen Choice, Jacksonville State ** 6-3 234 Sr. Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LB Justin Swift, Southeast Missouri ** 6-0 220 Sr. Memphis, Tenn.

DB Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State * 6-0 200 Sr. Lanett, Ala.

DB Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri * 6-0 190 Jr. Tunica, Miss.

DB Dajour Nesbeth, Tennessee State * 6-1 187 Sr. Winter Garden, Fla.

DB Leodis Moore III, Eastern Kentucky * 5-9 190 Sr. Indianapolis, Ind.

SPECIALISTS

K Gabriel Vicente, Murray State * 6-3 190 Sr. Miami, Fla.

P Steve Dawson, Murray State * 6-0 200 Sr. Wagga Wagga, Australia

RS Malik Honeycutt, Murray State * 6-0 174 Sr. Tallahassee, Fla.