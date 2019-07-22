× Huntsville Police investigating shooting on Tuxedo Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating a shooting on Tuxedo Drive.

Lt. Owens of Huntsville Police department said they received the call at 7:35 p.m.

Owens said a 19-year-old from Decatur was shot while sitting in his mother’s front porch. A white SUV drove by firing multiple time at him.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirmed that one young adult man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with a gunshot wound.

Webster said the emergency crews discovered the man in a yard.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene and working to gather the latest information.