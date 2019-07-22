× Guntersville woman arrested on domestic violence assault charge after stabbing

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police charged a Guntersville woman with domestic violence assault after finding a man stabbed, twice.

The stabbing call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday night on Katherine Drive. Officers say they saw Ronnie Joe Hall, 47, with two stab wounds. Police say one wound was in the left arm and the other was in the left shoulder. Emergency crews transported Hill to Marshall Medical Center South by ambulance.

Police say a few hours later Thelena Golden, 43, of Guntersville, came to the Albertville Police Department to speak with officers about the incident. Police took Golden into custody for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is being held at the Albertville Police Department, with no bond, while the case is under further investigation. There is no update on Hill’s injuries.