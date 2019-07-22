Former Priceville star QB Kaleb Barker credits wife for helping him through ACL injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Sun Belt held its media day Monday in the Big Easy, and former Priceville star quarterback Kaleb Barker was in the spotlight. Barker is entering his senior season under center for the Troy Trojans, looking to bounce back after tearing his ACL last year in week six against Georgia State.

It's never easy going through an injury like that, and Barker says he couldn't have done it without the help of his wife Karlie.

"Just to have somebody with me, because going through ACL, people don't know how mental it is," said Barker. "You know how your thoughts flow through your head, and you know you can be depressed at some times, and its good to have her around, she's kept my head straight and its been pretty good."

Barker and the Troy Trojans will open up the 2019 season on August 31st when they host Campbell.