Florence woman's viral photo of officer and young girl highlights importance of kindness

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence woman captured a moment between a young girl and an officer that is warming the internet’s heart.

A Facebook post, shared by Mary Tice, went viral over the weekend. The photo shows a Florence police officer giving what appears to be a backpack to a young girl.

Tice, who shared the photo, said a tense situation occurred at T.J. Maxx but was quickly defused by the officer in the picture. She goes on to say that the officer didn’t stop with just calming the young girl but he then let her pick out a backpack and bought it for her.

“I don’t know everything that happened today, I don’t care to know. But I do know that that little girl was shown the love and kindness she deserves by a stranger in uniform and she’ll probably remember it for the rest of her life,” said Tice.