× Equifax to pay up to $700M in data breach settlement with FTC, coalition of 50 Attorneys General including Alabama

WASHINGTON (AP) — Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.

The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved by the federal district court Northern District of Georgia, will provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. The bureau coordinated its investigation with the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from across the U.S.

The announcement Monday confirms a report by The Wall Street Journal that the credit reporting agency had reached a deal with the U.S.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the state of Alabama is also part of the settlement.

In a news release, Marshall said Equifax “failed utterly.”

“Equifax failed utterly in its responsibility to safeguard the information of consumers with due diligence, with consequences of untold harm by identity thefts that have occurred and may yet occur. This settlement provides important steps to compensate consumers and mitigate the damage from Equifax’s careless practices. Perhaps as significant is the message to other businesses that they will be held to account for maintaining a high standard of protection for their customers’ data.”

Consumers affected by the 2017 data breach, including 2.3 million Alabama residents, will be required to submit claims online or by mail.

For updates and more information, consumers can visit ftc.gov/Equifax or call (833) 759-2982.