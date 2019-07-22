× Drop the scissors & grab your smartphone! Changes are coming to Box Tops for Education program

Box Tops for Education is going digital with a new mobile app that will help people earn cash for their school with the simple push of a button.

Starting now, you can earn Box Tops by purchasing products with the new Box Tops label, scanning your receipt with the new Box Tops app and earning 10 cents per participating product. When the shopper scans the receipt, cash will automatically be added to a school’s earnings online and users can see the impact they’re making in real-time. The new app is available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

As the program transitions to a digital format, shoppers will still be able to find traditional Box Tops clips on product packaging. All Box Tops clips are active until they expire and, better yet, people can “double-dip” during the transition by submitting the traditional Box Tops clips to their coordinator at school AND scanning their receipt.