Catholic Center of Concern in Huntsville holds shoe drive fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Catholic Center of Concern in Huntsville is collecting gently worn, used and new shoes.

The non-profit will earn funds based on the total weight of shoes collected. It's part of a fundraiser hosted by Funds2orgs.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2orgs network of micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries.

The shoe drive runs through September 15. To participate, just drop off any shoes at the Catholic Center of Concern, 1010 Church Street in Huntsville. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

The Catholic Center of Concern in Huntsville serves families in nine North Alabama counties, providing direct aid to the poor.

The majority of the people who are helped with clothing, utilities, prescriptions, rent and other services are not Catholic.

However, as the Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama affirms on its website, "it is a statement of our faith....That all people are created by God and need to be granted their dignity. Especially for the poor."