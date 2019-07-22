× Birmingham company recalls 712 pounds of raw beef and pork due to possible blood contamination

US Foods, a Birmingham company, recalled 712 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork products that were produced on July 18, 2019.

These products may be adulterated due to possible product contamination, according to the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports, but it is suspected that an employee in the facility may have cut himself during production.

Items were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, and bear the establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Restaurants who may have these products are urged not to serve them, per the FSIS.

To read the complete recall, click here.