× Authorities: Arrest coming in Ardmore man’s murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon it was getting warrants for a suspect in an Ardmore man’s shooting death.

Bruce Cosman, 74, was shot in his backyard on Highway 251 just after 7:30 p.m. July 18.

Cosman went outside to check his backyard after hearing a noise, authorities said. After his wife heard gunshots, she went outside and found his body.

The sheriff’s office plans to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Monday. WHNT will carry that news conference live, and you will be able to watch it here.