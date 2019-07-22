× Art “Poppa Funk” Neville, member of Neville Brothers, The Meters, dies at 81

(CNN) — Art Neville, a New Orleans music icon and founding member of the Neville Brothers and The Meters, died on Monday, according to a statement released by his longtime manager, Kent Sorrell. The artist nicknamed “Poppa Funk” was 81.

No cause of death was provided.

Neville won multiple Grammy Awards, including the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award, over the course of his more than 50-year career.

The Meters was formed in the ’60s and was comprised of Neville, George Porter Jr., Leo Nocentelli and Zigaboo Modeliste. The group, which once opened for the Rolling Stones, was best known for songs like “Cissy Strut” and “Sophisticated Cissy.”

They reunited a number of times over the years, including at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, The Hollywood Bowl and the Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival.

The Neville Brothers, which Neville formed with his three siblings, Charles, Cyril and Aaron, began performing and recording together in 1977 and stayed together for more than 30 years.

The Funky Meters was Neville’s last band and included some members of the original group. Neville toured with The Funky Meters until late last year, according to the statement.