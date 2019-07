Alabama State Troopers need your help in a nationwide contest.

You can vote for ALEA in the 2019 America’s Best-Looking Cruiser by clicking here. You can vote one time per device. The American Association of State Troopers will post updates daily to its Facebook page.

The contest began on July 15 and goes through July 30 at 2 p.m. After officials verify the results, the winner will be announced on July 31.