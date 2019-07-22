× 2 pounds of meth seized in Franklin County drug bust

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say they seized over 2 pounds of meth during a drug bust.

Officials in Franklin County say they were acting on a search warrant at 301 Aycock Loop near Russellville on July 21st. During the search, agents say they found and seized approximately 2.39 pounds of Crystal Meth.

Officials arrested Cindy Zamora at the house on Aycock Loop on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, according to the report.

Zamora is in the Franklin County Jail.