Sunday morning wreck closes eastbound lanes of I-565 near Huntsville International Airport

MADISON, Ala. – A wreck closed the eastbound lanes of I-565 Sunday morning.

According to a Nixle alert from Huntsville Police, the eastbound lanes were blocked at Glenn Hearn Blvd. around 8 a.m.

ALGO reported the wreck involved an overturned vehicle.

Police advised drivers to expect delays in the area.