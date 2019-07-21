COL Richard Spiegel talks the importance of Army Materiel Command

Just in case you’ve forgotten, there are some 70 agencies and commands at Redstone Arsenal.

And while all of them do important work, it’s safe to say that every day, keeping the nation safe depends on what the Army Materiel Command does.

However, AMC’s outgoing director of public and congressional affairs, COL Richard Spiegel says not everyone knows just what the command does do.

“What the Army Materiel Command does is take that piece of equipment from the point of origin and get it to the soldier on the battlefield. Every step along the way involves AMC whether it’s manufacturing, procurement or the actual transportation by rail, land, sea and getting it from there to where – from what we say – the solider is in the fox hole. We have everything from what people would consider a traditional military unit to factories that manufacture bombs, bullets and other things that the Army needs.”

You can watch our full interview with COL Spiegel below: