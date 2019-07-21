× Businesses celebrating National Ice Cream Day with Sunday deals

Sunday, July 21 is National Ice Cream Day, and several businesses are celebrating the day with deals for the public.

At Baskin-Robbins, two pre-packaged quarts of ice cream will cost $7.99 all day Sunday

Cold Stone Creamery is giving existing My Cold Stone Club Rewards email members a buy-one-get-one-free coupon.

On Dairy Queen’s mobile app, participating locations are offering several deals, including buy-one-get-one-free offers.

LongHorn Steakhouse is offering a special Steak & Bourbon ice cream for $3.99 at participating locations. The ice cream has bits of steak and bourbon caramel.

Dogs, man’s best friend, are getting some love on National Ice Cream day, too! PetSmart locations with PetsHotel facilities are offering our furry friends a free four-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats Sunday, while supplies last.

From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Publix will be offering free samples of the store’s premium brand Cookie Butter Crème ice cream in-store.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering customers a free large shake with any entree purchase Sunday.

Wendy’s is discounting their Frosties to 50 cents for a limited time.

Through July 30, Amazon Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.