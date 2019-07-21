× American Airlines provides flights to three Alabama football games this upcoming season

American Airlines announces special flights in support of college football’s biggest games of the year.

According to a news release, American created the flight to provide more convenient access to and from cities that are hosting the games that matter the most to alumni and college fans across the United States.

American Airlines also added extra sections for games including Tennessee at Alabama and LSU at Alabama.

If you want a seat on one of these flights, tickets are available for purchase now.