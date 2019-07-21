A new program for inmates has come to fruition at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is thinking outside of the box and getting their inmates outside of their cells to the garden for the community.

Sheriff Nick Welden says the inmates have worked hard to keep up and grow a garden outside of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

"We have about a 3 acre garden out back and we have an inmate crew that works the garden, and they put a lot of work into that garden," said Welden.

He says they decided to make the garden this year to give the inmates something to work on and be proud of as they watch it grow.

"They're out in the garden picking the produce, working the garden and keeping the land up out there," explains Welden.

He says the inmates seem to enjoy putting hard work into the garden, but the garden does more than just give them some time outside.

"They're able to turn something, you know, something may be bad that got them in here into something good and they're giving back to the community, and we're utilizing that by reaching out to our senior centers and distributing the produce," said Welden.

Welden says they're taking the produce to senior centers all over DeKalb county and he says it's given purpose to many of the inmates.

"Once they found out what they're doing with the garden and where it's going to, it's made a big difference on a lot of them," said Welden. "It's made a real big difference on their attitude here."

He says the garden is helping the inmates plant a better future for when they're released.

"If you're in here, we're going to give you the opportunity to better yourself and better your future for when you get out as well," said Welden.