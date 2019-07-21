A cold front will bring a pleasant change to Alabama later this week!

We have two more days of warm, muggy air left before we see a pleasant change later this week!

As for now though, be ready for more of the same: humid conditions with periods of showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Sunday and Monday’s storms will be of the hit-or-miss variety again, so you should go about your days like normal as long as you can head inside quickly in the event that you need to wait out a storm.

Storms will be slow-moving where they do develop, which means they could drop impressive amounts of rain (1″-2″ within an hour) over some communities. Be aware that localized flash flooding will be possible again where these storms set-up.

Track heavy storms and get lightning alerts with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

A Cold Front in July: A legitimate cold front will move through Alabama Monday evening, keeping some lingering showers around all the way through Tuesday morning. Behind Tuesday morning’s rain though, drier and slightly cooler air will filter in. A northerly wind will usher in cooler and drier air throughout the day on Tuesday, thinning out the humidity and dropping our temperatures.

It won’t quite feel like autumn, but it is going to feel much more comfortable than what we typically get in the middle of July! Morning lows will be especially nice this week, falling into the 60s near sunrise on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday! With clear skies and light winds, some fog will likely develop in valley regions and near riverbeds these mornings too.

Then by the afternoon hours, we’ll get more sunshine with highs in the 80s through midweek; by the way, the humidity will be too low for us to have to deal with a heat index or apparent temperatures!

Looking for a little more day-to-day detail? Head over to our forecast discussion: WHNT.com/forecast