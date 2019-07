NASHVILLE – Two lucky Powerball players in Tennessee won $50,000 each Saturday night, one in Ardmore and the other in Crossville.

Both tickets matched four-white ball numbers plus the Powerball.

According to a press release, the lottery players bought their tickets at Lucky Here, 27033 Main St. in Ardmore and at Speedway, 1898 Genesis Road in Crossville.

No additional information is available until the winners claim their prize.