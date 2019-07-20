Woman found dead in Lawrence County house fire
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Fire crews were called to a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
Caddo-Midway Administration Chief of Fire Department Darwin Clark confirmed that multiple fire departments were called to a residence around 3 a.m. on County Road 546.
When crews arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed. A woman was found dead in the home.
Initial callers reported they thought they heard an explosion but firefighters did not find any sign of an explosion during their initial investigation.
The woman’s body was sent to the Alabama Department-Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsy and identification.
Officials say the fire is believed to be accidental but is under investigation by the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.