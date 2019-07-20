× Woman found dead in Lawrence County house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Fire crews were called to a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.

Caddo-Midway Administration Chief of Fire Department Darwin Clark confirmed that multiple fire departments were called to a residence around 3 a.m. on County Road 546.

When crews arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed. A woman was found dead in the home.

Initial callers reported they thought they heard an explosion but firefighters did not find any sign of an explosion during their initial investigation.