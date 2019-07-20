× Woman, dogs rescued after night below Lake Michigan bluff

Lake Michigan (WNEM) — A Coast Guard helicopter was used to rescue a woman and a dog from the bottom of a sandy bluff near Lake Michigan in northern Michigan.

The Coast Guard says the woman, her husband and three dogs spent Thursday night at the bottom of the bluff, near Ludington, after they couldn’t climb up the loose soil and sand.

The man was able to climb out Friday and alert authorities. The Coast Guard sent two helicopters, one from Muskegon and another from Traverse City. One helicopter was used to airlift the woman and a dog around 12:45 p.m.

A local team from the fire department rescued the other two dogs.