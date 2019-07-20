Flies in the kitchen and black residue in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Applebees

3150 Memorial Parkway NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Score: 81

Violations:

Spinach and artichoke dip and shrimp at improper cold holding temperature

Black residue in soda nozzles and the ice machine

Handsink removed without approval from the health department

Bar hand sink was used to wash cleaning buckets

All violations were corrected.

Captain D's

9088 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 85

Violations:

Chopped lettuce and tomatoes stored for more than 24 hours in the refrigerator without a date stamp

Flies were found throughout the kitchen

When we arrived, there was no manager available. All violations were corrected.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Clean Plate Recommendation

Chocolate by Julia and Snappy Pizza

3450 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 98

You could argue pizza and chocolate are a classic pairing, and that's what Chocolate by Julia and Snappy Pizza on Highway 53 in Huntsville are highlighting.

They're serving classic pies with homemade crusts - and creative options from chicken Mediterranean pizza to loaded potato with bacon, but however you like or can imagine your pizza - if they have the ingredient, they'll make it.

Other savory items include burgers, wings, calzones, and sandwiches.

On the sweet side, though, there are plenty of options as well.

Their decadent cinnamon roll is topped with cream cheese frosting, homemade caramel sauce, and pecans.

Cake pops with fun decorations make for good gifts or beautiful chocolates with flavors like strawberry and espresso are made from scratch with no additional preservatives.

And they pride themselves on their chocolate truffles and turtles.

They say they took home first place in the Huntsville Chocolate Championship and Tasting last year.

They are also proud of their high score of 98.