DeKalb County sheriff’s are raising awareness for domestic violence

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is making sure their deputies are prepared for domestic violence calls.

They're hoping that by preparing themselves, they can help victims of domestic violence find the resources they need.

Sheriff Nick Welden from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they deal with domestic violence calls frequently.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of domestic violence cases in this county and all over this state, so it's something that you see and there's a definite need for a contact for the victim to get relief and get the help they need," said Welden.

He says he works closely with Tiffany Galbraith, a victims advocate coordinator, to make sure his deputies are up to date with the resources available.

Galbraith teaches classes on domestic violence at the sheriff's offices in DeKalb, Marshall and Cherokee Counties. She says it's important for everyone to know that domestic violence isn't always just physical.

"Emotional abuse is just as detrimental, mental abuse is just as detrimental, especially when there are children involved," said Galbraith. "Not only are they witnessing this but you're also teaching little boys that's how they should love, you're teaching little girls that that's the love they should seek."

On Friday, she went to the three counties to put magnets on the deputies vehicles so that people can see who to call if they're in need.

She says domestic abuse is more common than most people think.

"One out of every three woman experiences [domestic abuse] and one out of every four men," explained Galbraith.

In rural counties, she says it's difficult for the crisis center to get the resources out to everyone.

They hope that by having some of the numbers on the sides of officers' vehicles, more people in abusive relationships will find the help they need.

"We're being proactive in this cause to get these victims the help they need and I hope that it brings more people forward to seek that help," said Galbraith.

She says if you feel that you're being abused in any way to call 9-1-1 or your local domestic violence crisis service center to speak with someone about how they can help you.

Domestic Violence Crisis Service Center Phone Numbers:

Fort Payne: (256)979-1202

Albertville: (256)891-9864

Crisis Line: (256)891-0091

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233