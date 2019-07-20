Abnormally Dry conditions persist in North Alabama, even following a stormy week

After several days of on-and-off showers and storms, a few portions of North Alabama are still considered abnormally dry on the latest US Drought Monitor.

The recent surge of tropical moisture from Hurricane Barry wasn’t enough to rid us all of dry conditions, since the rain that came from Barry wasn’t widespread – western Alabama saw considerably more rainfall than Eastern Alabama. In the last seven days for example, Russellville received over 5 inches of rain, while Albertville didn’t even see a full inch.

That rain was enough to end dry conditions over Northwest Alabama, but now portions of central and eastern Alabama are drying out.

That’s the plight of hoping for rain in the summer. Unfortunately storms in the summer tend to leave us with either too much rain, or too little. This happens due to the scattered nature of pop-up summertime storms: a storm develops over one community, drops 1″-2″ within 60 minutes, and then is gone before making it to the next community. This leaves rainfall totals very uneven.

A few ‘abnormally dry’ patches aren’t something to be too concerned with this time of year though. The dryness some of us are feeling is still short-term, and can be knocked out with one or two good soakings. We have many more days of pop-up summertime storms ahead of us still this season, so if you haven’t seen enough rain lately you still have time to ‘catch up’ before summer ends!

You can keep up with your local forecast, including your chance of rain, on the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion Page here: WHNT.com/forecast