× Woman arrested on drug charges after being found in hot car with dog

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Tennessee woman passed out in a vehicle north of Guntersville earlier this month was sitting in a stolen vehicle and had meth and other drugs on her, authorities said Friday.

Delores Reshell Cox, 42, of Chattanooga, was found with a small dog inside a vehicle that was not running on the side of Highway 79 on July 9, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The windows on the vehicle were rolled up at the time, and both Cox and the dog were sweating profusely, deputies said.

Deputies woke Cox up and said they found she had methamphetamine, marijuana and various pills.

Cox was charged with possession of meth, marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said investigators have determined the vehicle she was in was stolen from Gadsden, and she will be charged soon with receiving stolen property.

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital.