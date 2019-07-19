Wet Weekend? Expect more stormy weather at times on Saturday and Sunday

Isolated areas of flash flooding happened in Alabama for the third-straight day: this time over East Alabama in the Anniston/Gadsden area. More localized heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening could be responsible for more flooding; however, the majority of those intense storms stay southeast of the Huntsville area.

The chance of scattered thunderstorms increases this weekend, but the storms are still ‘scattered.’ That means three things:

It won’t rain all day. Some will get rain, some will not. Since we’re dealing with individual thunderstorms, they have plenty of moisture to use for very heavy rainfall.

A few spots could get more than two inches of rain this weekend while many others get a fraction of an inch or nothing at all.

Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, lows in the 70s, and a good chance of thunderstorms in the area on Saturday (some possible all day from morning to afternoon/evening) and again on Sunday (storms again here and there throughout the day from morning to evening Sunday).

What you do with that information is two-fold:

Be aware that some heavy, seemingly-random thunderstorms will be rumbling around.

Track heavy storms and get lightning alerts with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar

Don’t forget the NOAA lightning slogan: ’When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!’ If you hear thunder, you’re within about 10 miles of a storm, and that’s close enough for lightning to strike. That’s why it’s time to move inside until the storm has passed.

-Jason

