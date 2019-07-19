× Tickets on sale now for “Fresh from the Garden” dinner, prepared by award-winning Chef James Boyce

Huntsville, Ala. – Put on your best garden casual attire and leave the heels at home for a relaxed yet refined evening of music, mingling, cocktails, a silent auction, and a meal prepared by Chef James Boyce.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden’s 7th annual “Fresh from the Garden” dinner fundraiser is Friday, September 27th.

From 6:00pm-10:00pm, you can enjoy music from Mike Ball, pre-dinner cocktails, a silent auction, and a four-course meal with paired wines in the Celebration Garden.

James Boyce, the featured chef for this year’s event, is known for the Boyce Restaurant Concepts. These include Cotton Row Restaurant, Pan e Vino, Commerce Kitchen, and Galley and Garden.

Chef Boyce launched his culinary career at New York’s venerable Le Cirque. Among the many awards he’s received in the years since, he was nominated ‘Best Chef of the Southwest’ by the James Beard Foundation in 2002.

Tickets are $165 per person. They are available for purchase online here.