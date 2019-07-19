News people report on events and people – and as a result, often have their own private stories to tell. Today, three of our veteran WHNT correspondents, Jerry Hays, Steve Johnson and Greg Screws, share their memories of the “impossible mission” of the moon landing, watching those historic events unfold, meeting notables like Neil Armstrong, and what the space program means to Huntsville.

Through the News Lens: Recollections of Apollo 11

Giving Credit

This podcast episode was produced by our host and long-time anchor Steve Johnson and special co-hosts Greg Screws and Jerry Hayes. The recording was produced by Daniel Godwin and Shane Hays. Music provided by Megatrax.

About Apollo 11 Legacies

Apollo 11 Legacies celebrates the space mission that took us to the moon. Most episodes are based on panel discussions in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring those who were directly involved or have a personal connection to the Apollo mission. The podcast captures their personal stories shared with a live audience. It also features professionals from NASA, industry, government and academia talking about their work in space, engineering and related fields. The podcast series Apollo 11 Legacies is produced in partnership with Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation and in cooperation with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.