News people report on events and people – and as a result, often have their own private stories to tell. Today, three of our veteran WHNT correspondents, Jerry Hays, Steve Johnson and Greg Screws, share their memories of the “impossible mission” of the moon landing, watching those historic events unfold, meeting notables like Neil Armstrong, and what the space program means to Huntsville.
Through the News Lens: Recollections of Apollo 11
Listen and Subscribe: Apple | Google | Stitcher | Spotify | Castbox | Pocketcasts| Radio Public
Related Show Links
Jerry Hayes, bio and Facebook
Greg Screws, bio and Facebook
Steve Johnson, bio and Facebook
Other Episodes You Might Like
Post-War Lives of Paperclip Families
Wernher von Braun and Huntsville – How It Came to Be
Talk to Us
Steve Johnson on Facebook
Email us your thoughts
If you like us, rate us
Giving Credit
This podcast episode was produced by our host and long-time anchor Steve Johnson and special co-hosts Greg Screws and Jerry Hayes. The recording was produced by Daniel Godwin and Shane Hays. Music provided by Megatrax.
About Apollo 11 Legacies
Apollo 11 Legacies celebrates the space mission that took us to the moon. Most episodes are based on panel discussions in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring those who were directly involved or have a personal connection to the Apollo mission. The podcast captures their personal stories shared with a live audience. It also features professionals from NASA, industry, government and academia talking about their work in space, engineering and related fields. The podcast series Apollo 11 Legacies is produced in partnership with Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation and in cooperation with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.