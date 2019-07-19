× Swim for Melissa, Miracle Bash return to raise money for Huntsville Hospital Neonatal ICU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 14th annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa events are once again raising money to provide lifesaving equipment and services for sick and premature infants in Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Guests can enjoy a buffet dinner and exclusive silent auction at Miracle Bash on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Botanical Garden Grand Hall. For the first time ever, the Miracle Bash silent auction is fully electronic, and bidding will take place on guest’s cell phones.

Then, kids ages four to 14 can participate in a day of family fun at Swim for Melissa, Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hampton Cove Pool. Teams of eight will swim as many laps as possible in five minutes, with prizes for the top fundraising teams.

Proceeds from both events will benefit the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation, and will be used to add 10 additional NICU patient bed areas to meet the growing need.

The Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children Neonatal ICU was initially built to hold 45 babies, but routinely cares for more than 60 babies on any given day. This expansion will ensure patients and families from across the region continue to have access to the innovative equipment and lifesaving care the unit provides.

“Our community and the need for care are growing, and our NICU must expand to continue meeting the needs of sick and premature babies across our region,” said Amy George, co-founder of the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at HHF. “By participating in these events, you are helping to make this multi-million dollar expansion possible. Chris and I are thrilled that the fund and our philanthropic community get to play a large role in this much-needed project.”

Miracle Bash tickets are $75, and can be purchased at bidpal.net/miraclebash19. To learn more and to form a team for the 2019 Swim for Melissa, visit swimformelissa.org.

