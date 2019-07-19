RAGÚ recalls multiple pasta sauces due to possible plastic contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled certain RAGÚ® pasta sauces that were produced June 4th through June 8th due to the possibility of the sauces containing pieces of plastic.

Consumers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates.

The recall is limited to the pasta sauces with the specific production codes listed below:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

  • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0620YU2

 RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description:                 RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use by Date:                    JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description:                  RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                    JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0420YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0520YU2

Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not eaten.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled RAGÚ® sauces with the outlined cap codes should call the Customer-Service Hotline to receive a replacement.

To read the complete recall, click here.

