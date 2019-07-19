RAGÚ recalls multiple pasta sauces due to possible plastic contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled certain RAGÚ® pasta sauces that were produced June 4th through June 8th due to the possibility of the sauces containing pieces of plastic.

Consumers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates.

The recall is limited to the pasta sauces with the specific production codes listed below:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not eaten.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled RAGÚ® sauces with the outlined cap codes should call the Customer-Service Hotline to receive a replacement.

