Police: Nashville officer killed in crash wasn't wearing seat belt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee officer wasn’t wearing his seat belt when he was hit by a fleeing driver and killed.

News outlets report Nashville police on Thursday provided updates on the ongoing investigation into the July Fourth death of Officer John Anderson. Police say 17-year-old Jayona Brown sped through a red light while fleeing an attempted traffic stop and crashed into Anderson’s cruiser, sending it into a utility pole.

The cruiser then caught fire; police say Anderson may have made it out of the vehicle by that time. The 28-year-old officer had been responding to an unrelated call when he was hit. Authorities say Anderson died at the scene from blunt force injuries.

Brown is in custody on charges including vehicular homicide and may appear in court next month.