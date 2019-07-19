× Police ID man killed in gun battle with Birmingham officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man suspected of shooting an Alabama police officer during a gun battle with officers in downtown Birmingham.

Officials say 35-year-old Roderick Wilson of Pinson was shot and killed by police after wounding the officer, Cullen Stafford.

Stafford was shot multiple times and is recovering from surgery.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Wilson died from multiple gunshot wounds but didn’t say how many.

The gunfire began after police were called to a robbery at a small grocery store.

Al.com reports that Wilson had been arrested on more than half-dozen charges over the past decade, mostly recently just two weeks ago. He was accused of pulling a knife on sheriff’s deputies during an arrest in 2017.