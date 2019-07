× Officials need help finding a 17-year-old girl missing from Gardendale

The Gardendale Police Department need help locating a missing teen.

Sydney English, 17, is 5′ 1″, and weighs 96 pounds.

Sydney was last seen in Gardendale at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th.

If you see Sydney, please call Gardendale Police at (205) 631-8787.