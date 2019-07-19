Lane closure to intermittently affect traffic on Rideout Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A Rideout Road undercut and backfill construction project will cause temporary changes in traffic patterns for those going northbound on Rideout Road July 24 through August 31.

The right lane, northbound Rideout Road, from just south of the traffic light at the Redstone Gateway intersection to the ramp of I-565 will be intermittently closed.

Traffic engineers are adding a lane so that traffic is compatible with the expanding business growth at Redstone Gateway.

The closed lane will reopen daily before 3 p.m. to accommodate rush hour traffic. Traffic engineers recommend you stick with your normal commute for a few days, and if you notice delays, consider using an alternate gate to exit the arsenal.