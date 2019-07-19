× Huntsville man injured in early morning motorcycle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle in oncoming traffic early Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. on Pratt Avenue east of Church Street. Huntsville police said the 32-year-old man was going east on Pratt when he lost control of his motorcycle in the curve and slid into oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle collided with a vehicle going in the opposite direction, police said.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to police. They also said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash and they planned to get a sample of the man’s blood for testing.

The driver of the vehicle that the motorcycle hit was not hurt, police said.