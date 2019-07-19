Hamacon 10 to let one lucky guest live out Godzilla vs Tokyo dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Hamacon 10 has taken over Huntsville. The three-day Huntsville Madison Anime Convention is happening through Sunday at the VBC South Hall.

You can see all sorts of costumes, vendors with merchandise for anime lovers, celebrity speakers and panels, and gaming of all kinds. There are stations set up for Arcade games, analog and PC gaming, Dance Dance Revolution, console games and even Live Action Role Playing.

And for the ultimate fun, a dollar buys you a raffle ticket for a chance to win the chance to wear a blow-up Godzilla costume and destroy a set that looks like a miniature Tokyo, Japan. Convention guests are building the smash-worthy miniature city out of decorated cardboard. The destruction begins at noon on Sunday, and you don’t want to miss it.

Day passes are $25 on Saturday, $20 on Sunday, and $45 for the rest of the weekend. Get more information here: