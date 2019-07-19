× Guntersville woman gets 18 years in child exploitation case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Guntersville woman was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison Wednesday for sexually exploiting a 6-year-old girl.

Anna Marie Gomez, 31, pleaded guilty in April to the charge, according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town.

Gomez was arrested in November 2017. Prosecutors said she took sexually explicit pictures of the girl and sent them to someone in Florida.

She was initially indicted on two counts of child sexual exploitation but took a plea deal to plead to one count, court documents show. She had been facing anywhere from 15 to 30 years in prison.