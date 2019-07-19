Former Huntsville CEO arrested on theft charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man is out on bond for the second time this year.

Jail records show that police arrested Steve Ray Shickles on theft of property charges on Thursday, July 18th. According to records, Steve Shickles is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his technology company,

In January, the former CEO of Simple Helix was sued by his company, accused of taking more than 2.5 million dollars in customer payments for personal use.

 

 

