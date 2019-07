× Decatur Police searching for murder suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a wanted person in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, Allen Brandon has an active warrant for murder in connection with a homicide on North Street SE last week.

Anyone with information on Brandon’s location should contact Sgt. Burleson at (256) 341-4633 or mburleson@decatur-al.gov.

If seen in person, Decatur Police advised the public to not approach Brandon and call 911 immediately.